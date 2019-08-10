Join me for another Big Joe Henry Variety Show on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, Wednesday night, Aug 14!

This week I welcome a Neil Diamond tribute with Frank De Rosa, from the Lakehouse Music Academy in Asbury Park, teen band sensation Ocean 5, the very talented kid actors and entertainers Sophie and Echo, and the very funny comedy of Kevin Carr. The lovely Jasmine will be there and as always we'll play stump the Big Band with Pat Guadagno & The Big Band featuring special guest Bobby Bandiera!

Bring your beach chairs, family and friends and join us for a free family night of big fun, great music and laughs. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. right off the Grant Avenue entrance on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. Fireworks to follow every show if weather permits. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Photos from previous Big Joe Henry Variety Shows:

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show 2019