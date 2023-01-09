A former gym teacher has been sentenced to four years behind bars for sexually assaulting two female students at different schools, years apart.

Francisco Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, will serve concurrent sentences for each sexual assault charge. He pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced on Friday.

The first victim reported being sexually assaulted in November 2019, while Realpe was a teacher at Dickinson High School in Jersey City, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Shortly after his arrest, a second victim reported being sexually assaulted in 2004, as a student at Union Hill High School in Union City, the prosecutor's office said.

Both victims were 17 at the time of the criminal activity, the prosecutor's office said.

"The Special Victims Unit is thankful for the cooperation of the victims who were brave enough to come forward and disclose the crimes committed on them," Assistant Prosecutor Jane Weiner said. "As a teacher, the defendant is held to a higher standard of professionalism and a sentence of incarceration is appropriate in this manner."

Restraining orders are in place for both victims.

Realpe must register as a sex offender and is blocked from future public employment.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

