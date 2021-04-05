Four New Jersey Hospitals are among America’s best, says Newsweek

If there’s one thing Newsweek magazine likes to do, it’s rank things. Their newest rankings are of the nation’s best hospitals, and New Jersey is pretty well represented.

The four New Jersey hospitals to make the list are:

#34: Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ: 71.9 percent score; "above average"

#43: Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack: 71.48 percent score; "above average"

#132: Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ: 67.42 percent score

#164: Overlook Medical Center, Summit, NJ: 66.68 percent score; "above average"

Newsweek ranked 2,000 hospitals in 25 countries based on criteria like recommendations from medical professionals, patient surveys, and infection prevention measures. Newsweek partnered with Statistica to rank the hospitals which “stand out for their consistent excellence, including distinguished physicians, top-notch nursing care and state-of-the-art technology.” They ranked the hospitals nationally as well as globally. Morristown Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center both made the global list, as well, in the 100-200 list.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, was the top ranked hospital, both in the US and globally. The rest of the top ten in America are:

Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland (No. 2 globally)

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston (No. 3 globally)

The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore (No. 5 globally)

Stanford Health Care – Stanford Hospital, Stanford, Connecticut (No. 13 globally)

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, California (No. 17 globally)

The Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City (No. 30 globally)

University of Michigan Hospitals – Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor, Michigan (No. 23 globally)

Brigham And Women's Hospital, Boston (No. 25 globally)

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York City (No. 33 globally)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.