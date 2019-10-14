Found stuffed animal alert

Okay, so maybe it’s not the biggest news story of the day, but for one child it’s huge.

Employees at Von Thun Farms in Washington Township (Warren County) found this stuffed elephant by the farm animals after everyone had gone home. Every parent knows the short-term trauma a child’s lost lovey can cause, so we’re helping spread the word in the hope of reuniting the elephant with its (probably) brokenhearted owner.

Employees at Von Thun farms think they remember a little brown haired girl toting the elephant around, but that’s not much to go on. The farm’s Facebook page points out that while they are usually closed on Mondays, they are open today for the Columbus Day holiday. If you’re the owner, the stranded elephant can be picked up at the farm market.

