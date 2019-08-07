Former Springsteen drummer Vini ‘Mad Dog’ Lopez writing a book

He founded one of the greatest rock'n'roll bands of all time, caddied at the US Open and US Senior Open, and has been inducted into the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame.

Now Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez tells me he's writing a book.

Lopez, who was the inspiration for the song "Blinded By The Light," which is now a movie, spoke about his song going into pictures.

"It's something. We're gonna go see it. They invited us to come down to the Paramount. I don't know what it's all about, but keep those cards and letters rolling in," he said.

As for the book? Will it be a tell all?

"The whole premise of my book is I'm not bashing anyone," Lopez said. "if you notice in Bruce's book, he didn't bash anybody — if he bashed anybody it was himself"

There will be a lot of stuff about the Jersey music scene, which Lopez has been very much a part of his whole life. I'm expecting lots of great Bruce stories as well. There will also be a little something extra, as Vini is asking his friends (including yours truly) to write something for the book. This should be interesting ....

Southside Johnny said "Have I got a story for you!" I bet he does and I will too!

