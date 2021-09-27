Former sheriff’s officer raped unconscious women, Monmouth County cops say

Already facing criminal charges beyond state lines, a former Middlesex County Sheriff's Officer has been charged in Monmouth County in connection with child sexual abuse materials and videotaped sexual assaults of unconscious women.

And authorities want to know if there are any other victims out there.

Joshua Padilla, of Eatontown, was indicted Friday and is now charged with eight counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, seven counts of third-degree invasion of privacy, four counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Padilla was found to be in possession of numerous videos of himself performing sexual acts upon women "who were clearly unconscious and unresponsive." Padilla, 36, also was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Investigators are looking for more information about Padilla's activities — the sexual assault charges relate to three adult victims and crimes from 2016 to 2018.

"These were truly unspeakable crimes against utterly helpless victims," said Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. "We are encouraged by the progress made so far in shepherding this case through the criminal justice system, but troubled by the prospects of other victims being out there who have yet to come forward — and who may not even have known they were victimized."

Anyone who wishes to make an anonymous report can call the county Crime Stoppers' Line 1-800-671-4400 or text MONMOUTH to 274637.

In July 2019, Padilla was indicted in Pennsylvania for producing, distributing, and being in possession of child sexual abuse materials after he allegedly recorded his actions with a 17-year-old girl and uploaded the video online.

In March 2021, Padilla pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact with a minor after sending graphic photos to and attempting to meet an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.