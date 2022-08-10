ATLANTIC CITY — Less than two months after officially retiring from the National Football League, Frank Gore has been charged with simple assault for an alleged incident in late July at the Tropicana.

According to Atlantic City police, patrol units were dispatched to the casino-resort at 8:11 a.m. on July 31 for a report of a domestic violence dispute. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old woman talking to hotel security. The victim did not appear injured and there were no complaints filed at the time, police said, but an ensuing investigation resulted in the simple assault charge for Gore.

Gore, 39, played 16 seasons in the NFL, including the 2020 season as a running back for the New York Jets. He then shifted into professional boxing.

The Florida resident signed a one-day contract to retire with the San Francisco 49ers in June 2022 — he was on the 49ers roster for 10 seasons.

According to TMZ, Gore has a court hearing on the matter scheduled for October.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

