Former Gov. Whitman: ‘Hitler has nothing on Trump’

Recent messages on former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman's Twitter account should remove any doubt whether she's a fan of President Donald Trump.

For at least the second time, the Republican former governor referred to the president as a "dictator."

In a series of tweets in April, Whitman called Trump a "dictator" after the release of a redacted version of the Mueller rreport — which wrapped up the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and any possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Whitman said Trump's actions show "a president with little or no respect for the law, someone who looks at the office as his personal fiefdom. That is the stuff of dictators and potentates. To ignore the intent because the act was never completed is to send a message that we aren’t troubled by this kind of undermining of our Constitution."

The North Jersey Record reported Whitman, in a tweet Monday, wrote "#Hitler has nothing on #Trump."

Her tweet linked to a New York Times story about a digitally edited video that showed a phony Trump shooting media organizations and political opponents — a manipulated version of the violent final scene of the 2014 film "Kingsman: The Secret Service.

The tweet is no longer visible to the public on Whitman's Twitter feed. It was replaced on Tuesday morning by another tweet linking to the same Times story, with a different message from the former governor.

"This video, played @ the president's resort, is the stuff of dictators. The US is a land of discourse with those who disagree, not violent destruction of opponents in a church. #Trump & his defenders should be ashamed. What is America becoming?" read Whitman's new tweet.

The video was the work of a pro-Trump group called TheGeekzTeam and was first posted in July 2018, according to USA Today. It put Trump's face on actors from the film and showed "Trump" shooting, stabbing and punching the congregation — with congregation members representing the media, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Maxine Waters, former presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, the late Sen. John McCain and Kathy Griffin. The video is no longer posted on TheGeekzTeam YouTube page.

Whitman told Star-Ledger columnist Tom Moran in September 2018 she hoped the Democrats would at least win the House of Representatives in that November's election. Whitman said a House controlled by a party opposing the Republican president would be a way to keep Trump in check.

"I'm hoping we lose the House. That would be a good thing," she said. "Congress could stand up to him and could be dialing back a lot of this."

She also said she believed moderate Republicans could help keep the government on a steady track.

The GOP held onto the Senate but lost the House election. New Jersey also elected four Democratic representatives to the House, leaving Chris Smith as the only Republican in the state's congressional delegation.

Whitman served as governor from 1994 until 2001, when she left office to serve as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under then-president George W. Bush. She left the office in 2003 after a report showed that her comments, made a week after the 9/11 attacks in 2001 that the air near Ground Zero was safe to breathe and the water safe to drink, were not accurate because the EPA had no data to justify the claim.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5