Ex-NJ governor blasts Trump ‘treason:’ Both parties need to take him on

Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman called on lawmakers of both parties to stand up to President Donald Trump following his threats to scuttle a coronavirus relief compromise reached by Congress.

Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion package in a video he tweeted Tuesday night and suggested he may veto it. He called on lawmakers to increase direct payments for most individuals from $600 to $2,000 and to $4,000 for couples.

Railing against a range of provisions in the bill, including for foreign aid, he told lawmakers to "get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

Whitman, one of many Republicans who backed Democrat Joe Biden and who has compared Trump to a Nazi, let loose on Trump on her Twitter account.

“It’s time for Republicans and Democrats to stop letting this President jerk them around. Pass the #COVID Relief package with enough to override,” Whitman wrote.

Earlier in the day, Whitman retweeted a Politico story about Trump's attempts to overturn the election results.

"Trying to overturn an election is treason," Whitman said.

