Former Clifton, NJ police officer admits to child sex abuse

CLIFTON — A former city police officer has admitted to sexually abusing a child.

On Wednesday, Frank Castro-Ramirez pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

The 40-year-old from Clifton was previously arrested on June 3, 2021, after an investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Days earlier, the victim reported being sexually abused multiple times in their Clifton home by Castro-Ramirez between May 2019 and April 2021, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

Castro-Ramirez was a Clifton police officer at the time.

As part of a plea deal, he has agreed to give up public employment and will face a 10-year prison term when sentenced in August.

Under the No Early Release Act, Castro-Ramirez will have to serve 85% of the sentence before parole eligibility.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

A request about Castro-Ramirez’s current employment status was not immediately returned by the Clifton Police Department on Wednesday.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

