Over the weekend, the New Jersey Women for Trump Facebook page was taken down by the propagandists at Facebook. They say it was a mistake. But that was only after Fox News reported the egregious action and the president tweeted about it that they acted to reverse the move.

The group has more than 30,000 members and is an open forum for supporters of the president to speak out and interact among a friendly group. But these days, Facebook and others are censoring and shutting down free speech, and hiding behind the immunity granted by the federal government. It's time for the feds to rip off the protection and shut them down as propagandists endangering free speech.

There is very little difference between them and the complicit propagandists at Google who censor on behalf of the Chinese communists in order to help them enslave their people. Facebook is doing the same thing in America in order to help Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump. The Left has never accepted the will of the people as demonstrated by Trump's victory in 2016. Sadly, this obsession with trying to overthrow the duly elected POTUS has led to violence in our streets and now a shutdown over a virus that is no more deadly than the swine flu that hit us without a whimper in 2009.

The difference? Barack Obama was President in 2009 and the media and social media wouldn't dare disrupt the lionized Obama. The good news is that we are not alone. The president is aware of the fight against the traitors in social media who think they should drive the public discourse based on their own far left, Anti-American positions. If Biden wins, get ready, the real fight to restore American liberty is just beginning.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.