Forget Philly. Expert claims best cheesesteaks are at this Jersey eatery
Most people might assume the best Philly cheesesteak is located in the city of brotherly love, but one cheesesteak expert says the best one can be found in New Jersey.
According to Bucks County Local News, Jim Pappas of Delaware has eaten over 275 cheesesteaks this past year. Jim is determined to become the most knowledgeable cheesesteak connoisseur.
Pappas is not an easy critic. Bucks Local News says that he only writes about restaurants he finds to be “objectively delicious.” He recently deemed Meatheadz on Business Route 1 in Lawrence to be the best cheesesteak in the entire region. Not just the best in New Jersey, but the best in the surrounding area, including Philadelphia.
Is he right? Where's your favorite?
Here's some other cheesesteak places in the Garden State courtesy of NJFamily.com.
Lucky’s Steak Plate
18-50 River Rd., Fair Lawn; 201-796-1999
Better Than Philly Cheesesteak
693 Lyons Ave., Irvington; 973-757-2442
Newark Cheesesteak House
22 Bloomfield Ave., Newark; 973-412-1400
Fri Guyz, Wayne
1210 Hamburg Turnpike, Preakness Shopping Center, Wayne
862-221-9381
Sandwiches Unlimited Lunch Box
1034 Rte. 46 E., Ledgewood; 973-927-7500
Boro Plaza Rte. 46 E., Rockaway; 973-784-4477
Knife and Fork
3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City; 609-344-1133
Gaetano’s Cheesesteaks
1280 Highway 33, Hamilton; 609-588-8111
Chick’s Deli
906 Township Ln., Cherry Hill; 856-429-2022
Donkey’s Place Too
11 Tomlinson Mill Rd., Medford; 856-810-0445
Tony Boloney’s
300 Oriental Ave., Atlantic City; 609-344-8669
263 1st St., Hoboken;201-222-8669