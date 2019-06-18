Forget Philly. Expert claims best cheesesteaks are at this Jersey eatery

Most people might assume the best Philly cheesesteak is located in the city of brotherly love, but one cheesesteak expert says the best one can be found in New Jersey.

According to Bucks County Local News, Jim Pappas of Delaware has eaten over 275 cheesesteaks this past year. Jim is determined to become the most knowledgeable cheesesteak connoisseur.

Pappas is not an easy critic. Bucks Local News says that he only writes about restaurants he finds to be “objectively delicious.” He recently deemed Meatheadz on Business Route 1 in Lawrence to be the best cheesesteak in the entire region. Not just the best in New Jersey, but the best in the surrounding area, including Philadelphia.

Is he right? Where's your favorite?

Here's some other cheesesteak places in the Garden State courtesy of NJFamily.com.

Lucky’s Steak Plate

18-50 River Rd., Fair Lawn; 201-796-1999

Better Than Philly Cheesesteak

693 Lyons Ave., Irvington; 973-757-2442

Newark Cheesesteak House

22 Bloomfield Ave., Newark; 973-412-1400



Fri Guyz, Wayne

1210 Hamburg Turnpike, Preakness Shopping Center, Wayne

862-221-9381



Sandwiches Unlimited Lunch Box

1034 Rte. 46 E., Ledgewood; 973-927-7500

Boro Plaza Rte. 46 E., Rockaway; 973-784-4477

Knife and Fork

3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City; 609-344-1133

Gaetano’s Cheesesteaks

1280 Highway 33, Hamilton; 609-588-8111

Chick’s Deli

906 Township Ln., Cherry Hill; 856-429-2022



Donkey’s Place Too

11 Tomlinson Mill Rd., Medford; 856-810-0445

Tony Boloney’s

300 Oriental Ave., Atlantic City; 609-344-8669

263 1st St., Hoboken;201-222-8669

