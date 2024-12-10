Forget Oxford dictionary, what if NJ picked the word of the year?

It’s that time of year as we approach the holidays, all kinds of things are announced as “of the year.”

The news story of the year. (The election)

The movie of the year. (Unclear)

Concert tour of the year (Eras)

Oxford Dictionary always announces the ‘word of the year.’ Oxford University Press, which publishes the Oxford English Dictionary, conducted a public vote involving 37,000 participants over a two-week period. The purpose is to pick a word that best sums up the year.

This year?

The word of the year is………………”brain rot.”

The explanation is that usage of this term increased 230% from last year and was used to describe the extraordinary amount of low-quality online content.

Brain rot.

I’ve heard no one use it.

You know what I have heard used a lot this year? And by this year, I mean the last three weeks?

Drone. If you live in New Jersey, you know about the mystery.

Also, the word drought. Of course, these examples are specific to New Jersey. However, since we are kind of the center of the universe, what if New Jersey were to pick the ‘word of the year'? Who cares if the rest of the country never heard the word or phrase before, right?

So, with the kind of arrogant poetic license only a New Jersey kid would take, here’s my list of candidates.

If New Jersey picked a word of the year, these never grow old.

Saltpepperketchup

It’s said as one word, and if you don’t know this is what you order on a pork roll, egg, and cheese, you’re not from around here.

Jeet

Always used as a question, it’s a contracted form of “Did you eat?” Often said fifteen minutes before settling in at a diner for disco fries (French fries covered in melted cheese and hot gravy).

Disco Fries

See jeet.

Yeah-yeah-yeah

It must be said with an impatient tone to indicate that you need the storyteller to speed things along, as you already know that part.

Twentyregularcash

Said as one word, the standard way to order an amount of gasoline that’s not a fill-up in the only state where it’s illegal to pump your own.

Jughandle

How we make left turns from right lanes.

You good?

Said as a question or as a statement. It can be used to convey the following:

“Are you okay?”

“How have you been?”

“No need to apologize.”

“You are okay.”

“Stop talking to me.”

“You’re welcome.”

Piney

A person from the Pine Barrens, used by people from there with a sense of pride but used by the rest of us in an often derogatory manner as how one might describe “The Simpsons” character Cletus, the slack-jawed yokel.

Mutz

The way Italians and, frankly, too many non-Italians living in New Jersey say mozzarella.

Nar

The new way to say “no” is increasing in popularity.

