Ford Mustang left Hamilton, NJ teen badly hurt in hit & run, cops say

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Township Police have asked for the public's help in finding a Ford Mustang they said was involved in a hit and run that left a local teen badly hurt early Sunday.

Around 2:15 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was walking westbound on Route 33 in the area of Weston Avenue when he was hit by the sports car also headed west, Hamilton Township police said.

Police said the vehicle is described as a dark-colored Ford Mustang with damage to the windshield, front grill and passenger side headlight area.

The male teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to Capital Health Hospital at Fuld for treatment.

Any witnesses have been asked to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at 609-581-4000.

Anonymous tips may also be shared via the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

