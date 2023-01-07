Foodies say these 2 NJ restaurants are musts in 2023

There is nothing worse than being ready for a killer meal and the food is mediocre at best. The best way to prevent that is to listen to word-of-mouth reviews. Foodies agree that these are two New Jersey spots that you have to try in 2023!

If you are in Ocean City word on the street is that you have to dive into CapoStrada located at 501 E. 9th Street.

They specialize in Italian street food like Pidina’s, pizzas, and much more.

This one just opened a few weeks ago but the feedback is awesome. You can’t go wrong with great Italian food in Jersey.

This is not going to shock anyone… if you haven’t been to Chicken Guy! In Atlantic City to taste Guy Fieri’s handiwork then you’re missing out.

Everyone loves Guy Fieri and now you can love his custom spin on sandwiches and tenders dipped in his signature sauces.

By the way, these are not your grandmother’s chicken tenders. These are hand-pounded and brined in a mixture of fresh lemon, pickle brine, buttermilk, and fresh herbs.

After you’ll have to have his homemade Triple Double which is triple chocolate and double mint or you can get super creamy vanilla soft serve topped with a heaping mound of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apple Jacks cereal.

Freaking yum!

You just may have a Guy sighting and he is more than willing to snap a selfie. You’ll find this spot at 777 Harrah’s Blvd.

If this is my homework for 2023 consider it done.

