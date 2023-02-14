Foo Fighters are coming back to play New Jersey for the first time since losing drummer Taylor Hawkins.



The Foos are officially headlining the second night of the annual Sea.Hear.Now music festival on Asbury Park beach in September.

This is incredible news, not only because Foo Fighters are one of the biggest bands on the planet, but fans like myself weren't even sure the band was going to go on after the sudden and untimely death of Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

Intersect Music Festival Getty Images loading...

Reassuringly, Sea.Hear.Now is just one of a handful of festivals the Foo Fighters will headline the year. It gives me hope they'll eventually set up a full tour.

I can't help but wonder who will drum for them. Will Dave Grohl just take on the role of lead singer/drummer? Will there be a rotation of guest drummers? Will the band eventually name a permanent replacement for Hawkins? Time will tell.

In the meantime, we've got this appearance in Absury Park to look forward to later this year.

Not to go unnoticed are The Killers, who headline night one of Sea.Hear.Now on Saturday, September 16th. Foos take the main stage Sunday, September 17th.

The Killers With Wayne Newton Perform At Grand Opening Of T-Mobile Arena Kevin Winter/Getty Images loading...

Other artists appearing at the music festival are Greta Van Fleet, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys, and Weezer.

A ticket presale for Sea.Hear.Now begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 9th at seahearnowfestival.com.

