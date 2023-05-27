Memorial Day Weekend is almost here which means in South Jersey, the summer fun in the sun is right around the corner.

This means beach days, boardwalk nights, and SUMMER CONCERTS! The concerts themselves are undeniably great, but even more fun are the epic tailgate parties! If you plan on tailgating at all this summer, make sure you follow these five commandments...

1.) Thou Shalt Not Disrespect Fellow Tailgaters

If you've ever been to any sort of tailgate in your life, then you know sometimes it can get a little rowdy. So, first and foremost, follow this golden rule: treat all those around you and their things with respect.

The worst thing you can do while tailgating is act a fool and *god-forbid* do something to scratch someone else's truck. That's a no-no.

Just be smart, don't get too sloppy, have fun, and show the respect your mama instilled in you. PLEASE.

2.) Thou Shalt Share With Others

On the same hand, if you're out there on the blacktop grilling and another party is doing the same, if they happen to ask you to borrow a condiment or something small and insignificant like that, don't be stingy.

Just give it to them. You never know when you'll leave the pepper or ketchup for the burgers at home and need a fellow tailgate group to bail you out.

3.) Thou Shalt Bring Water

One thing that can ruin anybody's tailgating experience: dehydration.

Obviously, there's going to be alcohol. Well, more often than not, there will be alcohol. Be responsible. Bring enough water to keep your party hydrated. Beer and alcohol can leave someone in bad shape while you're out there in the hot sun all day, so make sure you're prepared with drinks other than Coors, Miller, and Bud.

4.) Thou Shalt Not Forget Camp Chairs

This pretty self explanatory.... bring something to sit on. Also, don't forget a table if you plan on making food.

5.) Thou Shalt Read The Venue Tailgate Rules

Nobody wants to be banned from tailgating any future concert or sporting event, so make sure you familiarize yourself with the venue's tailgating rules before you plan your itinerary.

The most important rule: Have a FREAKIN' BLAST! It's summer, after all!

