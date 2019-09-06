Slow cooker beer brats — Foodie Friday

It's not just a Foodie Friday, it's FOOTBALL Friday! Presented by Amalfi's bar and restaurant in Lawrenceville.

Henry, our official Lab Taster, and I have a great tailgate recipe that is perfect for your next game day.

We are going to grill some fresh bratwurst, then layer them in a slow cooker with sliced onions and peppers. Next, we'll pour in a can of Guinness stout beer, and let them cook on low for about 6 hours.

The result is a moist and flavorful brat that travels well, and will be the hit of any tailgate or football party. The trick is to get a brat that has a natural casing, so it retains a firm texture and "snap" when you bite into it.

Serve it on a fresh Portuguese roll with a slice of provolone cheese, and layer on the onions and peppers! A dab of horseradish mustard complements the sweetness and adds a little zing!

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it's done.

Shopping list:

15-20 fresh, raw, natural casing bratwurst links (browned on grill)

4-6 rainbow sweet peppers (sliced)

3-4 medium yellow onions (sliced)

1 can Guinness stout beer

Eric Scott is Vice President, Senior Political Director and Director of Special Projects for New Jersey 101.5. He anchors "New Jersey's First News" and weekday morning newscasts from 5 to 10 a.m., in addition to hosting a bimonthly Town Hall series.

