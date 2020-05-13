Flyover salutes South Jersey front line health care workers

New Jersey's frontline workers will be honored on Wednesday with the second flyover in two days.

Healthcare workers were honored on Tuesday by the New Jersey Air National Guard as a KC-135R Stratotanker from the Guard's 108th Wing and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing made a loop around the state. Their route took them over hospitals, state veterans homes and veterans centers.

The Air Force Reserve’s 514th Air Mobility Wing, based at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, will fly over Burlington and Camden counties Wednesday in their Freedom Wing Flyover, scheduled for 1 p.m. The flyover includes a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and a KC-10 Extender aircraft.

"The 514th Air Mobility Wing salutes and thanks all healthcare workers, first-responders, and other essential personnel serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19," the unit wrote on its Facebook page.

The flight will fly over the following locations in this order, according to the 514th Air Mobility Wing:

Virtua Willingboro Hospital in Willingboro

Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly

Freedom Park in Medford

Virtua-Marlton in Evesham

Virtua Vorhees Hospital in Voorhees

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township

The entire flight should take about 20 minutes, according to the 514th Air Mobility Wing.

"These flights are being conducted with no additional resources, and have been planned in conjunction with mandatory training requirements," the unit said.

"Those jets won't have much company in the sky over South Jersey Wednesday. Crystal clear sunshine, light winds, and great visibility will provide excellent weather for both flying and spectating," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said of the forecast.

"You can't complain too much about a forecast like that," Zarrow said.

