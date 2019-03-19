Flu season death toll in NJ now at 4

TRENTON — A fourth child has died from pediatric flu complications, according to the state Department of Health.

The toddler from North Jersey died in early March, according to Health Commissioner Shereef Elnahal. The child also had several underlying medical conditions.

Five children died during last year's flu season.

Elnahal said flu activity remains high around the state and said it's not too late to get a flu shot.

State statistics through March 5 show that Mercer County had the highest number of positive cases of the flu among all ages with 124 followed by Bergen County with 121 and Essex County with 109.

The DOH recommends taking precautions to protect against the flu by washing or disinfecting your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home and calling your health care provider if you are sick with a fever.

According to the CDC , these are the common symptoms of the flu:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills, although not everyone with the flu gets fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

