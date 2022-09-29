Florida hurricane brings back horrifying memories of Sandy in NJ

Everyone in New Jersey who was of age can remember the terrifying night of Oct. 29, 2012.

It's hard to believe that it's almost ten years since Superstorm Sandy hit the Jersey coast with a force that no one could imagine.

Some folks are still not whole from the experience even a decade later.

Our hearts go out to the people of Southwest Florida as the storm continues to batter the state with Category 4 hurricane-force winds of up to 140 miles an hour.

Rescue workers (LOWER L) walk past homes wrecked by Superstorm Sandy on October 31, 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Rescue workers (LOWER L) walk past homes wrecked by Superstorm Sandy on October 31, 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) loading...

A car is buried in sand that was washed in from Hurricane Sandy on October 31, 2012 in Long Beach Island, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) A car is buried in sand that was washed in from Hurricane Sandy on October 31, 2012 in Long Beach Island, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) loading...

Some of the videos on social media are horrifying and difficult to imagine for most of us.

Some among us know the feeling well who lived along the Jersey shore in 2012.

A living room is filled with sand washed in by Superstorm Sandy on November 14, 2012 in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) A living room is filled with sand washed in by Superstorm Sandy on November 14, 2012 in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) loading...

One of our friends was stranded in her attic in Point Pleasant as the water rose through the night and engulfed her home.

For days and weeks later, the devastation was enough to take your breath away and those who lived through it will never forget.

Aftermath of Sandy/ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Aftermath of Sandy/ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Aftermath of Sandy/ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Aftermath of Sandy/ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Aftermath of Sandy/ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Aftermath of Sandy/ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

I recall driving down to my friend's restaurant two days after the storm and seeing the destruction along the shore in Bay Head and Point Pleasant Beach.

Inland the damage was minimal, and it was only clear that something devastating had occurred once you got closer to the coast.

Along route 70 gas stations had no lines and were fully open until you got to about Whiting.

Then you started to see long lines at gas stations and some closed from running out of gasoline.

Customers line up to refill gasoline tanks along Route 22, October 31, 2012 in Union, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) Customers line up to refill gasoline tanks along Route 22, October 31, 2012 in Union, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) loading...

People wait in line with gas canisters at a Getty gas station on October 31, 2012 in Sayreville, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) People wait in line with gas canisters at a Getty gas station on October 31, 2012 in Sayreville, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) loading...

People were driving up to 50 miles to find gas for generators or their vehicle.

Just about everyone who witnessed or experienced that storm first hand knows what kind of total destruction and disruption these storms bring.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) loading...

If you'd like to help in some way the American Red Cross is always a good choice in any natural disaster

To help people affected by Hurricane Ian, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Also, Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, announced a state charitable effort to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

Our hearts go out to all those who have loved ones in the State Of Florida, and our support and prayers are with all those first responders, volunteers and utility workers doing their jobs to save lives and help to bring life back to normal.

