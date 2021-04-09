Floral Escape: A New Jersey spring activity you can not miss (Opinion)

A brand new immersive experience opening in Westfield Garden State Plaza is the perfect way to enter this spring season. I am always a sucker when it comes to a cool photo op, especially when it’s in my home state of New Jersey. Starting April 15, you can purchase tickets to “Spring Living In Color” and be transported to this larger than life sized garden.

The exhibit is broken up into different sections, so that as you walk through you truly feel like you are blooming into the exhibit in the same way flowers bloom into spring. Each section is a different color, and has its own unique interactive aspect. For example, the purple room has a swing, the yellow room has a vanity, and the orange room has a telephone booth.

The idea of the Floral Escape is to provide visitors with an enlightening experience and each room is meant to elicit a certain feeling. Whether you are a lover of flowers, need a new instagram picture or are just looking for a fun day with family, this is the perfect exhibit for you. And the best part is it’s located inside of a mall with plenty of other activities to do. I love finding pop-up experiences like this! Not only does It make for the the perfect weekend activity, but it really gets me excited about spring’s arrival!. You can purchase your tickets for the floral escape now and secure your spot for the opening day. This exhibit will be running til early June, so you have plenty of time to check it out!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

Remembering Prince Philip, 1921-2021 His life spanned nearly a century of European history, starting with his birth as a member of the Greek royal family and ending as Britain’s longest serving consort during a turbulent reign in which the thousand-year-old monarchy was forced to reinvent itself for the 21st century.

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

