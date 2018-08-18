Flash flood watch, flood advisory for NJ on Saturday

Flood waters at Greenbriar I community in Brick. (Brick Police)

Torrential downpours are expected across the state this afternoon and evening with conditions that could lead to flooding.

The unpleasant weather comes a week after heavy rains flooded neighborhoods in North Jersey and along the Jersey Shore.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory until after 6 p.m. for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties with expected flooding in Newark, Paterson, Elizabeth, Passaic, Wayne, Plainfield, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Linden, Orange, Paramus, Ridgewood, Summit, Lyndhurst and Millburn.

A flash flood watch until midnight was issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties.

A watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Strong thunderstorms also were expected in Burlington, Gloucester and Salem counties.

