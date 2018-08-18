Flash flood watch, flood advisory for NJ on Saturday

Torrential downpours are expected across the state this afternoon and evening with conditions that could lead to flooding.

The unpleasant weather comes a week after heavy rains flooded neighborhoods in North Jersey and along the Jersey Shore.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory until after 6 p.m. for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties with expected flooding in Newark, Paterson, Elizabeth, Passaic, Wayne, Plainfield, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Linden, Orange, Paramus, Ridgewood, Summit, Lyndhurst and Millburn.

A flash flood watch until midnight was issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties.

A watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Strong thunderstorms also were expected in Burlington, Gloucester and Salem counties.