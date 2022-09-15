Five favorite festivals forthcoming this weekend in New Jersey

This time of year, there is plenty to do all over the great Garden State.

From simple hikes or boat rides in our many amazing state and county parks to any of the great festivals we have. Some are more for adults to enjoy like any of our wine festivals and there are plenty that are family-friendly.

Festival of the Sea—Seafood Festival

This will mark the 44th year for the Festival of the Sea for Point Pleasant Beach and their seafood festival. It takes place right in downtown Point Pleasant Beach on Arnold Avenue. They will have several shuttle buses from remote parking lots in and around town to ensure you can get there without worrying about finding a parking spot.

Winefest 2022

Winefest 2022 will take place at Valenzano Winery in Shamong, just off Route 206. There will be over a dozen other wineries from the South Jersey area offering selections of their wines along with a ton of food trucks. Live music will be happening on both days of the festival this Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of parking in and around the winery. Bring a chair and get there as early as you can.

Parsippany Food Truck Festival

In the last decade or so there has been an explosion of food trucks all over the country and nowhere better than here in New Jersey. There seem to be more and more creative and delicious offerings every year here in our state along with longtime favorites. This weekend you can sample your favorites and maybe find some new ones at the Parsippany Food Truck Festival this Saturday. It takes place at the Arlington Plaza from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live music, local craft beers, sangria, and live music too.

The Boots At The Beach— Country Music Festival

This is another big weekend in the Wildwoods, especially for country music fans. The Boots At The Beach Country Music Festival will be happening all weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It takes place in the North Wildwood Entertainment District on Olde New Jersey Ave. Along with great country music, there will be vendors and lots of food to choose from. Admission to the festival is free!

Bark In The Park Festival

Dog lovers will be in heaven Saturday at the Bark In The Park Festival in Mays Landing. It happens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and of course, it is a dog-friendly event.

It will feature a dog show, pet participation events, dog training demonstrations, a kid and dog pie eating contest, kids relay races, pony rides and of course plenty of food vendors and a beer garden.

The second annual Bark In The Park Festival will take place at the Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds in Mays Landing.

