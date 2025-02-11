Trendy discount store opens another NJ location with new party room

🍭 A popular trendy store for tweens and teens opens in South Jersey

CHERRY HILL — A trendy discount store chain geared toward tweens and teens is opening another New Jersey location.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, Five Below will open its newest store in Cherry Hill.

Located at 2232 Marlton Pike West, the new store will allow customers to shop products spanning eight Five Below sections: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now.

The new Five Below will have a cool party shop where customers can stock up on helium balloons, décor, and favors for their next celebration.

Five Below, Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill (Google Street View/Canva) Five Below, Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill (Google Street View/Canva) loading...

Customers who visit the store on Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. will receive a free drawstring bag (while supplies last), plus free hot dogs that same day (two per person, while supplies last).

Most products at Five Below range from $1 to $5 (hence the name, Five Below), but there are some more valuable items priced as high as $25.

“We believe life is better when customers are free to ‘let go and have fun’ in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities,” according to a company statement.

Founded in 2002 in Philadelphia, Five Below has more than 1,800 stores in 44 states, including New Jersey, which has 62 stores, including the newest opening in Cherry Hill.

