First Pottery Barn Outlet store coming to The Mills at Jersey Gardens

One of the largest outlet malls in the tri-state area is getting a Pottery Barn Outlet and if you’re into home decor like I am and you’re up for a bargain, this is the place for you.

The Pottery Barn Outlet store will be opening at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, NJ this Fall.

Are you redecorating your room? Need new dinnerware for a party you’re about to host? Or are you already getting ready for the holidays? Pottery Barn has it all but can get a little pricey and can put a dent in your bank account.

That’s the great thing about the Pottery Barn Outlet. You can buy home furniture, rugs, and even patio furniture to finish out the summer all at a discounted price.

I’m already sold on this but what put the icing on the cake for me is that they will have a Pottery Barn Kids available within the store.

Do you know how much children’s furniture costs right now? My 14-month-old will need a toddler bed soon enough. Plus they always have adorable accessories that can be personalized with your child’s name.

This will be the first Pottery Barn Outlet location in New Jersey and we need it.

The nearest ones are in neighboring states and are a bit of a drive. There's one in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Riverhead, New York, and honestly, who actually likes to drive to Long Island?

With it being New Jersey’s largest outlet destination, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is the perfect place for the Pottery Barn Outlet to be.

Aside from your typical outlet stores like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Adidas, Jersey Gardens also has Sak’s off 5th, Bloomingdale's outlet store, Bed Bath & Beyond, Marshalls, a food court and restaurants, and the only Disney store left in New Jersey and it also happens to be an outlet.

You can check out the list of stores HERE and check back with us for an official opening date for the Pottery Barn Outlet this Fall.

