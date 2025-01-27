NJ: This brand of moisturizing cream could be bad for your health

⚠ Stop using this jar of moisturizing cream

⚠ It could have adverse health effects

⚠ An email has been sent to affected consumers

That jar of moisturizer could be hazardous to your health.

Massachusetts-based beauty company, First Aid Beauty has recalled more than 2,700 jars of its Ultra Repair Cream.

On Nov. 20, 2024, the beauty brand says it discovered that it inadvertently sold 2,756 jars of its 14-oz Ultra Repair Cream Coconut Vanilla on its direct-to-consumer site.

The cream was meant for quarantine and not intended for market sale. The recall began on December 23, 2024.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Coconut Vanilla

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently classified the voluntary recall as a Class Two risk. That means use or exposure to the product could cause temporary negative health effects. But they did not say what those health effects could be.

While jars of Ultra Repair Cream are also sold at places like Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Kohl’s the batch in question had lot numbers of 24D44 and 24D45 with expiration dates of April 10-11, 2026, and was sold exclusively on First Aid Beauty’s website in the United States.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

An email was issued directly to impacted consumers. The company sent them a replacement Ultra Repair Cream Grapefruit, and provided directions to stop using the Ultra Repair Cream Coconut Vanilla and, throw the jar away.

If you have the affected product and did not receive an email from the company, there is no additional action needed at this time.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact customerservice@firstaidbeauty.com or call 800-322-3619.

