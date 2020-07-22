Fireworks tonight in Seaside Heights⁠ — but please follow the rules

It’s quite possible that with everything that went on this past Fourth of July, like COVID-19 cancellations and fears, your fireworks experience was less than stellar. Seaside Heights may be able to make up for it with a 9:30 fireworks spectacular that’s happening this evening. The fireworks will be fired from the beach adjacent to the Franklin Avenue stage, but will be visible along the entire boardwalk.

The Jersey shore has always been able to provide beautiful firework shows on its boardwalks creating an idyllic summer memory for families. This summer, many of those displays have been canceled because of the coronavirus shut down so here’s a chance for you to enjoy them once again.

Tonight‘s fireworks are kind of a test run, though, for how “well-behaved” we can be during outdoor gatherings in New Jersey. On their Facebook page, Seaside Heights announces the fireworks with the proviso that if social distancing protocols are not followed and masks are not worn they will not be able to do them anymore. But if people cooperate, the fireworks on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk can once again be a weekly event. from their Facebook page

“For everyone’s health and comfort, please do not congregate near the stage, stay six feet apart, and wear face coverings as required by the Governor. We will be able to continue to offer fireworks only if we have general compliance with social distancing and face coverings.”

The event will be weather permitting and they urge you to check back onto the Facebook page for weather updates. ￼Check out the details on their Facebook page.

