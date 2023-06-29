Fireworks and a great tavern in NJ — not to be used together

Another strong week supporting small businesses in New Jersey. Jodi and I took the common sense tour to Union and Hunterdon counties to support several small businesses.

In Union County, we were in Springfield stopping by Backyard Heroes Fireworks, which opened in 2019 shortly after NJ legalized the sale of certain fireworks. The owners went through a tough time during the lockdowns but got creative in order to stay in business. They bought a window from a local store and built it into the front door so they could serve customers and stay open. Love the creativity!

Then we were off to the Fox and Hound Tavern in Lebanon for a meet and greet with the family and friends at the Center for Natural Health and Rehabilitation. Dr. Jody and Dr. Mike welcomed us in to discuss their business and the future of our great state. The crowd was energized and the service, food, and staff at the Tavern were outstanding!

Later today, we'll be in Colts Neck visiting another great Jersey spot, the Colts Neck Pub, after a visit to Sussex County earlier in the day. Stay tuned to the tour and we'll see you on the trail!

