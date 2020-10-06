Firefighters ‘trapped’ by resident at senior apartment, union says

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Firefighters were trapped by a resident while responding to the report of smoke in a high rise senior housing building on Monday, according to their union.

The union on its Facebook page said the two firefighters were "attacked" by the resident after the resident became "aggravated," and they were trapped inside. A captain and two Neptune police officers were able to force the door open as the firefighters subdued the resident, according to the union.

The resident was arrested and the firefighters were unharmed, according to the union's post. It didn't include the names of those involved.

Neptune Township police on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

