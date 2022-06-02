Fire traps driver inside burning vehicle at NJ School for the Deaf

EWING — A driver was killed in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning on the property of the Marie Katzenbach School for the Deaf.

A driver on Stuyvesant Avenue did not stop at the stop sign for Lower Ferry Road just before 2 a.m. and crashed through the fence surrounding the property of the school, according to police Lt. Glenn Tettemer. The vehicle came to a stop in the woods and caught fire.

Photos and video from the crash show the vehicle on its side resting against a utility pole.

The fire was so intense that firefighters could not reach the vehicle to pull the driver out. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Tettemer said the medical examiner had not made a positive identification of the body as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire at the school, which is also known as the New Jersey School for the Deaf, was not near any buildings.

Tettemer asked any witnesses to the crash to call 609-882-1313 X5576 or the department's confidential tip line at 609-882-7530.

It was the first fatal crash in Ewing this year.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

