Fire set inside Willingboro, NJ High School classroom

Willingboro High School was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a fire was set inside a classroom.

The school's resource officer at Willingboro High School was called to a classroom around 8:50 a.m. and in turn called for the fire department when he saw flames, according to Willingboro police.

No students or staff were injured by the fire or during the evacuation.

After an investigation, two students were charged with setting the fire.

Willingboro High School has an enrollment of 645 students.

