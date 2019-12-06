Fire forces dozens from South Brunswick hotel

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A fire at a Route 1 hotel forced 40 people to evacuate Thursday night.

All three fire companies in South Brunswick responded to the fire at the Princeton Sonesta Suites hotel on the southbound side of Route 1, according to South Brunswick Police.

One guest was treated for smoke inhalation, according to police.

South Brunswick police said the fire was quickly put out and was contained to one room. Two other rooms suffered smoke damage, according to police.

Guests were relocated to other rooms within the 124 room hotel.

South Brunswick's fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The hotel is one of four in the area near Ridge Road.

Response to a fire at the Princeton Sonesta Suites in South Brunswick (South Brunswick Police)

