Fire destroys 7 buses in NJ Transit storage lot
NORTH BERGEN — Seven NJ Transit buses that caught fire in a storage lot sent thick black smoke into the air Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. at a storage facility on Tonnelle Avenue, according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith.
The buses were previously decommissioned and were no longer "in revenue service," according to Smith.
No one was injured.
New York City Emergency Management warned of the smell of smoke from the fire in the city.
CBS New York reported that North Hudson Regional Fire & Rescue crews had difficulty entering the lot and trouble getting water onto the buses.
New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation with assistance from local agencies. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
