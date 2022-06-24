Fire burns several shops on busy Atlantic City, NJ boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY — A fire on the boardwalk on Friday morning damaged five businesses and took three hours to bring under control.

Flames broke out around 8:30 a.m. and spread across five businesses along the Atlantic City boardwalk between Saint James Place and New York Avenue, according to the City of Atlantic City. 60 firefighters took three hours to bring the fire under control.

Video of the fire showed smoke pouring out the front of the businesses.

Aftermath of fire on the Atlantic City boardwalk between Saint James Pl. and New York Ave 6/24/22 Aftermath of fire on the Atlantic City boardwalk between Saint James Pl. and New York Ave 6/24/22 (City of Atlantic City) loading...

Several businesses damaged

Two of the businesses on the block, Brick Oven Pizza and Heavenly Stress Therapy, took the most damage, firefighters told 6 ABC Action News. The block also includes the Ripley's Believe It or Not, Devki Jewelers and H&A Fashion.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Atlantic City Fire Department Friday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

