Fire burns Linden, NJ ShopRite food preparation warehouse
LINDEN — Fire burned most of the night at a food preparation warehouse sending plumes of smoke visible for miles early Tuesday.
The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the World Class Kitchens located at 1911 Pennsylvania Avenue in Linden about two blocks from Routes 1+9, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. Several people were inside the building where meals are prepared for distribution to Saker ShopRite supermarkets around the state.
Linden Fire Chief William Hasko Jr. told News 12 New Jersey the fire started in the kitchen. The workers called 911 when they saw smoke and fire coming out of a vent.
One worker was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a hospital, according to Guenther.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one building.
With temperatures in the upper 20s, water poured on the fire formed ice causing parts of Park Avenue, Linden Avenue, and Elizabeth Avenue to be closed. They were reopened around 9:30 a.m.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
