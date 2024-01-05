Fire burns inside Elizabeth, NJ industrial park

🔥 The fire is in a building away from the street in the Elizabeth Industrial Park

🔥 Thick black smoke could be seen for miles

ELIZABETH – A fire at a building inside an industrial park sent thick black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles before just before dawn Friday morning.

Elizabeth city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said the fire at the Elizabeth Industrial Park along Trumbull Street and Atalanta Plaza started around 5:30 a.m. and was reported by a passerby who noticed the flames.

Video shows the fire centered in a building away from the street along some railroad tracks. Part of the building has collapsed, according to Contreras.

A map shows the building houses a company called DAL Distributors.

Contreras said there are no reports of any injuries or anyone inside the building at the time.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

