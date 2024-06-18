Find your high school — These are NJ’s best mascots
June 17 marks National Mascot Day and are you really surprised that this day exists? There’s a national day for just about everything. But mascots are something no one really talks about.
Think back to when you were in school. Do you remember your mascot? Do you know who played your mascot?
I found out from a friend who was his college’s mascot that it was a secret until graduation. No one knows who is behind the mask until they either make a grand reveal upon leaving the school or they just hand it down to the next person in confidence.
Of course, this is now a trend on TikTok.
With it being graduation season, I’ve come across a few New Jersey schools where the mascot has been revealed.
Mascots go beyond high schools and colleges. Professional sports teams have them too and some of the most popular ones are in our backyard:
NJ Devil (New Jersey Devils)
Phillie Phanatic (Philadelphia Phillies)
Gritty (Philadelphia Flyers)
Mr Met (New York Mets)
But it all starts in grade school when you get to represent your mascot and many people still take pride in that.
I always found it funny how all of my schools were repped by “human” mascots.
I went to St. Augustine of Canterbury School K-8 and at the time, we were the Warriors. That has since changed to the Knights.
My high school, Immaculata High School, is the Spartans.
And of course, the famous Seton Hall Pirates.
I came across a website dedicated to mascots and a list of the 5 best high school mascots for school spirit.
See below if your high school mascot is on this list:
#5 Tigers
- Camden Eastside High School
- Dover High School
- Hackettstown High School
- Linden High School
- Lower Cape May High School
- Memorial High School
- Palisades Park High School
- Princeton High School
- Snyder High School
- South Plainfield High School
- Tenafly High School
- Trinity Hall High School
- Woodrow Wilson High School
#4 Lions
- Cherry Hill West High School
- Jackson Liberty High School
- Lacey Township High School
- Lacordaire Academy
- Leonia High School
- Lincoln High School
- Middletown High School North
- Immaculate Conception High School
- Mount St. Dominic Academy
- Mount St. Mary Academy
- North Hunterdon Regional High School
- Payne Tech High School
- Pope John XXIII Regional High School
- Roselle Catholic High School
#3 Bulldogs
- Jonathan Dayton High School
- Dwight-Englewood School
- James J. Ferris High School
- Hopewell Valley High School
- Montclair High School
- Passaic County Technical Institute
- Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School
- Rutherford High School
- Malcolm X Shabazz High School
#2 Eagles
- American History High School (Bald Eagles)
- Central Regional High School (Golden Eagles)
- Eastern Christian High School
- Edison High School
- Egg Harbor Township High School
- Immaculate Heart Academy (Blue Eagles)
- Middletown High School South
- Morris Knolls High School (Golden Eagles)
- Paul VI High School
- Seneca High School (Golden Eagles)
- Union City High School (Soaring Eagles)
- West Caldwell Tech
- Winslow Township High School
#1 Wildcats
- Henry P. Becton Regional High School
- High Point Regional High School
- Pinelands Regional High School
- St. Joseph Academy
- Whippany Park High School
