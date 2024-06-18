Find your high school — These are NJ’s best mascots

June 17 marks National Mascot Day and are you really surprised that this day exists? There’s a national day for just about everything. But mascots are something no one really talks about.

Think back to when you were in school. Do you remember your mascot? Do you know who played your mascot?

I found out from a friend who was his college’s mascot that it was a secret until graduation. No one knows who is behind the mask until they either make a grand reveal upon leaving the school or they just hand it down to the next person in confidence.

Of course, this is now a trend on TikTok.

With it being graduation season, I’ve come across a few New Jersey schools where the mascot has been revealed.

Mascots go beyond high schools and colleges. Professional sports teams have them too and some of the most popular ones are in our backyard:

NJ Devil (New Jersey Devils)

Phillie Phanatic (Philadelphia Phillies)

Gritty (Philadelphia Flyers)

Mr Met (New York Mets)

But it all starts in grade school when you get to represent your mascot and many people still take pride in that.

I always found it funny how all of my schools were repped by “human” mascots.

I went to St. Augustine of Canterbury School K-8 and at the time, we were the Warriors. That has since changed to the Knights.

My high school, Immaculata High School, is the Spartans.

And of course, the famous Seton Hall Pirates.

I came across a website dedicated to mascots and a list of the 5 best high school mascots for school spirit.

See below if your high school mascot is on this list:

#5 Tigers

Camden Eastside High School

Dover High School

Hackettstown High School

Linden High School

Lower Cape May High School

Memorial High School

Palisades Park High School

Princeton High School

Snyder High School

South Plainfield High School

Tenafly High School

Trinity Hall High School

Woodrow Wilson High School

#4 Lions

Cherry Hill West High School

Jackson Liberty High School

Lacey Township High School

Lacordaire Academy

Leonia High School

Lincoln High School

Middletown High School North

Immaculate Conception High School

Mount St. Dominic Academy

Mount St. Mary Academy

North Hunterdon Regional High School

Payne Tech High School

Pope John XXIII Regional High School

Roselle Catholic High School

#3 Bulldogs

Jonathan Dayton High School

Dwight-Englewood School

James J. Ferris High School

Hopewell Valley High School

Montclair High School

Passaic County Technical Institute

Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School

Rutherford High School

Malcolm X Shabazz High School

#2 Eagles

American History High School (Bald Eagles)

Central Regional High School (Golden Eagles)

Eastern Christian High School

Edison High School

Egg Harbor Township High School

Immaculate Heart Academy (Blue Eagles)

Middletown High School South

Morris Knolls High School (Golden Eagles)

Paul VI High School

Seneca High School (Golden Eagles)

Union City High School (Soaring Eagles)

West Caldwell Tech

Winslow Township High School

#1 Wildcats

Henry P. Becton Regional High School

High Point Regional High School

Pinelands Regional High School

St. Joseph Academy

Whippany Park High School

