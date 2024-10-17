East Orange School District discovers $25M deficit, cuts 93 jobs

💲East Orange schools face a $25 million deficit

EAST ORANGE — Schools in an Essex County school district were on a surprise half-day schedule Thursday after a raucous Board of Education meeting that saw the approval of a budget to lay off 93 staff members by December.

Superintendent of Schools for the East Orange School District Christopher Irving told a capacity crowd that he inherited a budget issue that has been developing for years, according to coverage of the meeting by the West Orange Patch. Between a reduction in state aid, increase in costs, and no reserve funds — the district unexpectedly found itself with a $25 million deficit.

Taking no action will mean the district will be out of cash by May, according to Irving.

"We want to get out of this place that we are in but to do that we've got to make some really tough decisions," Irving told the meeting, adding that the state could take over the district. A state monitor could cut more positions and raise taxes.

The board approved the following cuts, according to TAP in East Orange/Orange:

9 academic interventionists

1 assistant school business administrator

1 assistant superintendent of operations

1 benefits generalist

22 building-based substitute teachers

2 data coaches

18 literacy coaches

18 math coaches

2 piano accompanists

12 school social workers

1 senior accountant

5 Spanish teachers

1 supervisor of social work

Notice on East Orange School District website 10/16/24

Rumors about cuts

Parents and teachers who heard rumors about the cuts after a video posted on Instagram hours before the meeting filled the auditorium. The video said that staff members who were being laid off had already received the required Rice letter if their position was going to be discussed at an official meeting.

Teachers protested outside district headquarters on Wednesday before the meeting and said the district is already understaffed. According to a letter posted by the East Orange Education Association, teachers have been working without a contract and discouraged members from striking, per state law. A mass callout would also be illegal as it could be considered an attempt to "disable the district."

The district on Thursday called for a half-day of classes due to "unforseen circumstances."

The district does not post video of its meetings.

