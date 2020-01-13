New Jersey is a great state, with strong-willed, independent-minded people who through adversity have risen to life’s challenges and emerged on the other side to help others.

One of those fighters is Beth Fromkin, who is the owner of Mama Beths CDB. She was instrumental in bringing together a lot of great people for the 8th annual Big Man’s Bash at Bar A in Belmar/Lake Como.

Beth is another example of private citizens doing things to help people where government has failed. We’ll likely hear the governor talk about addiction in his state of the state address – or at least in subsequent press conferences. Meanwhile, the state has done very little to curb the crisis of addiction facing so many New Jersey families.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

The fact that small businesses in New Jersey are struggling under oppressive taxation and regulation shows the hypocrisy among politicians who pay lip service to the addiction crisis. Imagine the people who will be able to avoid opioids because they can manage their pain with natural CBD oil? Government should get out of the way and let real New Jerseyans continue to fight for actual solutions through their own experience, innovation and hard work.

More from New Jersey 101.5: