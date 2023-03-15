More than 200 bias incidents reported in NJ in 2021, FBI says

⚫ The FBI reports more than 200 bias incidents in NJ in 2021

The FBI has released its hate crime data for 2021.

The hate crime data for New Jersey is derived from National Incident-Based Reporting System reports that are voluntarily submitted to the FBI.

It is important to note that the 2021 FBI Hate Crime Statistics for the state are based on data received from only 184 of the 578 law enforcement agencies in the state that year.

The FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program said it defines a hate crime as a committed criminal offense that is motivated in whole or in part by the offender’s bias(es) against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.

Of the statistics collected from the 184 law enforcement agencies in New Jersey in 2021, there were a total of 220 bias incidents. 141 of them were against race/ethnicity/ancestry, 32 were against religion, 24 against sexual orientation, 15 against gender identity, 8 were multiple biases, and there were zero disability and gender bias incidents.

Of the 220 total bias incidents, 92 were targeted against Blacks/African-Americans, 25 were anti-Jewish, 18 were against gay males, 16 were anti-Hispanic/Latino and 14 incidents targeted transgender.

There were 255 total types of offenses, with intimidation being the top type at 156. There were 55 incidents involving destruction/damage/vandalism of property, 33 incidents involving simple assault, 9 involving aggravated assault, and one involving all other larcenies.

The FBI report identified 228 location types where bias incidents took place. 50 took place at a residence/home, 40 took place on a highway/alley/street/sidewalk, there were 23 cyberspace bias incidents, 12 took place by air/bus/train terminal, and a dozen took place on a playground.

There was a total of 165 offenders, with 100 identified as being white, 18 Black or African American, 11 were multiple races, 9 Asian, and 27 unknown.

Of the 165 offenders, 102 were not Hispanic, 17 were Hispanic, 25 were multiple ethnicities, 13 were not reported, and 8 were unknown.

Of the 267 victim types, 214 offenses were committed against individuals, 18 were committed against businesses, 12 were against the government, 8 were other, and 3 were against religious organizations.

A complete report can be found here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

