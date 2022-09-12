FBI’s most wanted fugitives in NJ: Have you seen them?

They are wanted for murder, sex assault robbery, hijacking, malicious cyber activity and an assortment of other serious crimes, and many are considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI based in Newark is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the worst of the worst so they can finally face the music for their alleged crimes.

Mallie Monte Evans

Prey on the desperate

FBI Special Agent Vernon Addison says one of the Most Wanted, Mallie Monte Evans, is accused of sex trafficking and conspiracy and operating a violent multi-state prostitution operation for years.

“He would lure these vulnerable victims in but then he would abuse them, he would force them into prostitution, he would threaten them with weapons, or he would actually beat them with weapons,” said Addison.

He said Evans would prey on desperate women “with false promises of getting in the music video business as models, when they were in need of shelter he would supply them with shelter and he claimed he would supply them with any needs that they had.”

He said Evans goes by several aliases, including Tax Thousands and Mr. Thousands, because he’s an aspiring rap artist, he is known to frequent the Mount Laurel and Cherry Hill area and may also spend time at music venues.

Don't approach him

Addison said if members of the public believe they have spotted Evans “they shouldn’t try to intervene and try to confront this person about being wanted, they should just call 911.”

“He is considered armed and dangerous, there are allegations that he carries a weapon, we wouldn’t want the public confronting someone, it’s law enforcement’s job to execute arrest warrants.”

Addison said people in the community can help to bring this individual to justice, just by keeping their eyes open.

“The more information they can give to local law enforcement or to the FBI about where they suspect our fugitive to be, the better off we are in attempting to capture him,” he said.

Addison said the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for his capture.

Others on the New Jersey FBI’s Most Wanted list

Kofi Edwards

• Kofi Edwards is wanted for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of a restaurant in Woodbridge, New Jersey. On March 17, 2009, Edwards and others allegedly entered the establishment and, at gunpoint, tied up three individuals and robbed the establishment of a large sum of money. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

George Edward Wright

• George Edward Wright is wanted for his involvement in a series of crimes. On November 23, 1962, Wright and an accomplice, who was arrested, shot and killed the owner of a gas station in Wall, New Jersey, during the commission of a robbery at the business. On December 13, 1962, Wright was indicted for the murder. He was caught and convicted but escaped from the New Jersey State Prison in Leesburg, New Jersey, then along with others hijacked a plan and escaped to Algiers. He posed as a Reverend, carrying a Bible, and concealed a handgun in the holy book.

Nikolay Almazov Krechet

• Nikolay Almazov, also known as Nikolay Almazo Krechet, is wanted for his participation in a fraud scheme. Krechet and his crew would buy electronic merchandise and prepaid gift cards that had all been purchased with stolen credit card information, and would then either re-sell the items or would use the gift cards to purchase electronic merchandise to then resell. He purchased and sold millions of dollars of fraudulent and/or stolen merchandise and gift cards.

Dennis Cunningham

• Dennis Cunningham is wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a man in Irvington, New Jersey, on May 12, 2017. Cunningham was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and robbery, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Andre J. Fleurentin

• Andre J. Fleurentin, who uses the alias “AJ” and several other names, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man on October 1, 1992, in Union County, New Jersey. Fleurentin and others had gathered in front of a residence when a man approached the group. It is alleged that the man and Fleurentin had a brief discussion, after which Fleurentin pulled a gun from his jacket and shot and killed the man. He also allegedly then began shooting at everyone else in the area.

Hooman Heidarian

• Hooman Heidarian is wanted for his alleged involvement in malicious cyber activity affecting networks and individuals in the United States and other countries, including defacing of websites, exfiltration of sensitive data, and unauthorized access to computer networks. He has also allegedly stolen credit card information and identities of United States persons to fund these illicit activities.

Mehdi Farhadi

• Mehdi Farhadi is also wanted for his alleged involvement in malicious cyber activity affecting networks and individuals in the United States and other countries, to include defacing of websites, exfiltration of sensitive data, and unauthorized access to computer networks. Farhadi has also allegedly stolen credit card information and identities of United States persons to fund these illicit activities.

Angel Gonzalez

• Angel Gonzalez is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting several young female victims in New Jersey between 1999 and 2006. Gonzalez has been charged multiple times with first- degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Mohsin Raza

• Mohsin Raza is wanted for allegedly operating a fraudulent online business based in Karachi, Pakistan. Since at least 2011, the business known as SecondEye Solution (SecondEye), aka Forwarderz, allegedly sold digital images of false identity documents including passports, driver’s licenses, bank statements, and national identity cards associated with more than 200 countries and territories.

Mujtaba Raza

• Mujtaba Raza is charged with conspiracy to produce and transfer false documents; transfer of false documents; false use of passports and aggravated identity theft. He along with Mohsin Raza are wanted for allegedly operating a fraudulent online business based in Karachi, Pakistan.

Francisco Martinez

• Francisco Martinez, who usually wears baseball caps, is wanted for allegedly shooting to death his employer in Passaic, New Jersey. The victim was shot execution-style in the basement of the building in which they both worked. The two men had allegedly been arguing that day after the victim confronted Martinez about his possible involvement in both a fire that was set at the business as well as the ongoing theft of textile materials from the business. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Farhan Ul Arshad

• Farhan Ul Arshad is wanted for his alleged involvement in an international telecommunications scheme that defrauded unsuspecting individuals, companies and government entities out of millions of dollars, in the U.S. and abroad.

Noor Aziz Uddin

• Noor Aziz Uddin is also wanted for his alleged involvement in an international telecommunications scheme that defrauded unsuspecting individuals, companies, and government entities, to include large telecom companies, in both the United States and abroad.

Wilfredo Rodriguez

• Wilfredo Rodriguez, who is known to have a violent temper and may carry a knife, is wanted for his involvement in the murder of a male relative who was stabbed 17 times in Irvington, New Jersey, after the two had an argument. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Joanne Chesimard

• Joanne Chesimard, who now goes by Assata Shakur, is accused of murdering a New Jersey State Trooper. She was part of a revolutionary extremist organization known as the Black Liberation Army. She and two accomplices were stopped for a motor vehicle violation on the New Jersey Turnpike. At the time, Chesimard was wanted for her involvement in several felonies, including bank robbery. Chesimard and her accomplices opened fire on the troopers. One trooper was wounded and the other was shot and killed execution-style at point-blank range.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information directly leading to her apprehension. She is thought to currently still be living in Cuba

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

