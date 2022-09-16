Since 1994, Morristown has been home to the Festival on the Green, arguably the greatest fall festival of all time.

This year the event will take place on October 2nd from 12 to 5 pm and is highly anticipated by New Jerseyans.

The event is located at the Morristown Green, hence the name, and over 60,000 people are expected to attend the event in some capacity.

The event has over four stages in addition to over 150 exhibitors meaning there will seriously be non-stop entertainment.

Among the exhibitors will be some of Morristown's favorite local businesses, restaurants, and other community groups.

There will also of course be tents with food and beverages making this the perfect, family-friendly day.

Have a business or community group of your own? It’s not too late to try and secure yourself a tent at the festival.

Sponsors of the event can receive tents, tables, chairs, and social media promotion by the festival itself.

This event was created with the intention of shining light upon Jersey organizations and businesses that are either making a difference or simply making it big among the New Jersey community.

This event is completely free, meaning your attendance will be a symbol of support to all participants and not to mention this is a unique way to spice up your Fall doldrums.

Whether you are looking to meet new people, try new food, or discover a brand new business I guarantee you that you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

