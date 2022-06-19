Missing your dad on Father’s Day? Here are some ideas

I lost my dad September of last year and this will be my first Father’s Day without him. Not being able to talk to your dad is something felt very deeply by many on days like today. Many of us wish we could just pick up the phone and hear their voices one more time. While today is very hard for me, I wanted to take a moment to share some suggestions on how to honor our dads in heaven.
Doing one of dads' favorite activities or going to a place dad loved
My dad always loved to go fishing, he also enjoyed grilling and going to sporting events. You can take the family and participate in one of your dads' favorite activities to feel closer to him.
Make one of dads' favorite meals or eat at one of his favorite restaurants
My dad always made the best ribs, a nice way to honor them is to enjoy one of their favorite meals.
Create a memorial
This could be visiting their gravesite, or even planting a tree, placing a plaque, or just planting flowers in the backyard. I have a wind chime that was given to me when my dad passed away set up with a rose bush that he planted and that we have revived. I like to think it’s his little corner and the roses bloom just in time for Father’s Day.
Create a new tradition
Start a new tradition, either solo or with the family. This way every year you have something special to do, and it can bring you closer to your passed loved one.
