WILDWOOD — An 18-year-old has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault in connection with a verbal dispute that turned violent over the weekend, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

DaJohn Taylor, of Hightstown, turned himself in to the Wildwood Police Department on June 12, according to authorities.

Overnight into Sunday, officials say, police received a 911 call for a disturbance in the area of Magnolia and Atlantic avenues, less than a block from the Wildwood boardwalk. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 20-year-old Kaiden Braithwaite, of Cliffwood, dead from numerous stab wounds, according to officials.

A homicide investigation determined that a group of individuals were walking by a residence along East Magnolia and had a verbal argument with a separate group of individuals who were standing on the porch.

The dispute turned into a physical altercation, during which Taylor stabbed Braithwaite and two other individuals multiple times, according to officials. Taylor then fled the scene, officials say.

“This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed,” Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to contact the prosecutor’s office at 609-465-1135, or Wildwood police at 609-522-0222.

Charges against Taylor include murder, attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

