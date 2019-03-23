Fatal shot to the head at Indian restaurant in Edison

EDISON — A Friday night reggae event at an Indian restaurant devolved into a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

A 31-year-old Newark man was pronounced dead after being shot outside the Akbar Indian Cuisine Restaurant at the Quality Inn near Route 1, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey, who said police were notified about the shooting just before 2 a.m.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News the man was shot in the head.

A 40-year-old man from Newark was seriously injured and remained hospitalized, according to Carey.

Police investigate a shooting at the Akbar Indian Cuisine Restaurant in Edison (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Carey did not disclose a motive for the shooting or a description of who fired the shots and said the investigation was ongoing.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News they were searching for a silver vehicle that left the restaurant after the shooting.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5