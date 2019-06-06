Fatal Parkway crash driver was extremely drunk, NJ cops say

TOMS RIVER — The driver of a sedan that slammed into the back of a tanker truck the day after Christmas, killing himself and three friends, was drunk and 2.5 times the legal limit, according to a police investigation report.

Kevin Quispe-Prieto, 21, of Beachwood, was behind the wheel and traveling in the right lane when the Infiniti G37 sedan crashed into the rear of a tanker truck about 2:50 a.m. near Exit 81 in Toms River. He had a blood-alcohol content 2.5 times the legal limit, according to the report acquired by the Asbury Park Press.

The Infiniti wound up wedged underneath the taker which dragged the car a short distance before stopping, according to the report

Kevin's passengers were his brother, Jimmy Quispe-Prieto, 23, and Victor Lugo, 24, and Robert Ordeñana, 23, all of Lakewood. All four died in the crash.

