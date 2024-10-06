Fan favorite spicy chicken restaurant is opening another NJ spot

I don’t know what it is about us spice lovers, but we love a good challenge. The spicier the better. I want to not feel my tongue for the next few minutes.

So I was absolutely thrilled to hear that there is a foodie fave coming to Freehold, NJ that specializes in spice.

Dave’s Hot Chicken started in a California parking lot (literally!) in 2017 and has expanded across the country ever since.

According to their site:

“A year later, the boys had the money to open a shop in a hip strip-mall with décor by local street artists, where the crowds continued to grow with wait-times of an hour and more. From there, the incredibly craveable ‘Hot and Spicy’ varieties have created a cult following with rave reviews across the U.S. and Canada.“

I love a Cinderella story, and I love it even more if it means I get to eat some spicy chicken. The chain has hot chicken tenders and sliders, in addition to mac and cheese, fries, and shakes.

Their sauces have different levels of heat:

🌶️ No spice

🌶️ Lite mild

🌶️ Mild

🌶️ Medium

🌶️ Hot

🌶️ Extra hot

🌶️ Reaper

Is your mouth watering yet?

The new Dave’s Hot Chicken location will be at the Freehold Marketplace on West Main Street.

Also moving in will be a Just Salad, as well as a Planet Fitness.

An opening date has not yet been set.

If you’re a big fan of the hot chicken trend, you have to check out these restaurants:

