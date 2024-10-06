Fan favorite spicy chicken restaurant is opening another NJ spot
I don’t know what it is about us spice lovers, but we love a good challenge. The spicier the better. I want to not feel my tongue for the next few minutes.
So I was absolutely thrilled to hear that there is a foodie fave coming to Freehold, NJ that specializes in spice.
Dave’s Hot Chicken started in a California parking lot (literally!) in 2017 and has expanded across the country ever since.
According to their site:
“A year later, the boys had the money to open a shop in a hip strip-mall with décor by local street artists, where the crowds continued to grow with wait-times of an hour and more. From there, the incredibly craveable ‘Hot and Spicy’ varieties have created a cult following with rave reviews across the U.S. and Canada.“
I love a Cinderella story, and I love it even more if it means I get to eat some spicy chicken. The chain has hot chicken tenders and sliders, in addition to mac and cheese, fries, and shakes.
Their sauces have different levels of heat:
🌶️ No spice
🌶️ Lite mild
🌶️ Mild
🌶️ Medium
🌶️ Hot
🌶️ Extra hot
🌶️ Reaper
Is your mouth watering yet?
The new Dave’s Hot Chicken location will be at the Freehold Marketplace on West Main Street.
Also moving in will be a Just Salad, as well as a Planet Fitness.
An opening date has not yet been set.
If you’re a big fan of the hot chicken trend, you have to check out these restaurants:
Get fired up at these NJ hot chicken restaurants
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening
LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.