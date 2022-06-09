Man repeatedly raped child in Fairview, NJ, prosecutor says

FAIRVIEW — A 60-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Eliseo Estrada was arrested in Paramus on Tuesday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The carwash attendant is a Fairview resident and Guatemalan national, according to jail records.

Fairview police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Monday after finding out that Estrada had repeatedly sexually abused the child, who was 13 or younger.

The time span of the incidents reported to police was not immediately confirmed as of Thursday.

Estrada was taken to the Bergen County Jail, pending a first court appearance.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

