Face for more than radio: NJ 101.5’s Bob O Brien in pictures

You may hear Bob O Brien on New Jersey 101.5, but you may not realize how many times you've seen him in your favorite movies and TV shows like "Gotham," "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "Daredevil" and even "Crashing" with Artie Lange.

When Bob's not playing "Jersey's Favorite Hits" on Saturday nights, he's doing extra work in films. He's even been quoted in Backstage Magazine. Bob's in an award-winning film called "The Price for Silence," debuting at the Chelsea Film Fest in NYC on Oct. 19.

"Been doing this for five years on and off," Bob says. "I always had a full-time radio gig, so I did the acting thing very sporadically. Now that I can make my own schedule, I can do it as often as I wish."

He's been doing it as far back as college. At Seton Hall University, Bob was in several theater-in-the-round shows including "Othello" and "Two Blind Mice."

You meet a lot of interesting people when you're an extra, and Bob certainly has had his share.

"So far, doing this I've met Keanu Reeves, Damian Lewis, Matt Damon, Scott Bakula, Bridget Moynihan, Dan Aykroyd, Kevin Pollak, Richard Thomas, Michael Wetherley, Donal Logue, Edward Norton, Alec Baldwim, Willem Dafoe, Spike Lee, Pete Holmes (and) Ralph Macchio," Bob says.

So who were the coolest?

"The nicest were Michael Wetherly, Keanu Reeves, Donal Logue, Damian Lewis, Kevin Pollack and Pete Holmes," Bob says. "No one was uncool, but some were more outgoing than others,"

You don't make a lot of money being an extra: "Pay varies per job, but most are over $200 with overtime. Sure, I'd love to grow in the industry, but I'm no spring chicken. I'm happy with what I'm doing. I'm having a blast and I'm just going with the flow for now, weighing my options were I to join the union (I have the necessary three waivers)."

The list of movies and TV shows Bob has appeared in is quite extensive.

The TV shows: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Gotham," "Blue Bloods," "Bull," "Madam Secretary," "Billions," "The Sinner," "Crashing," "The Deuce," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Quantico," "Pose," "The Blacklist," "She's Gotta Have It," "Friends from College," "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "The Punisher," "Manifest," "Tell Me a Story," "Evil Lives Here," "Mysteries at the Museum" and "Maniac."

The movies: "Behind the Candelabra," "Motherless Brooklyn," "John WIck 3," "Two Weeks," "The Norm," "Milky Way," "Caviar," "June" and "The Gamble."

Bob does a lot of work in New Jersey.

"A movie I filmed exactly 1 year ago was done by NJ filmmaker Tony Germinario," Bob says. "We filmed in Mendham and Morristown. The film stars Richard Thomas of 'The Waltons' and I have a nice scene alone with him in the picture. I'm actually in the film in two ways, but I won't spoil it.

"Germinario's company is called Vincenzo Productions, named after his dad, and it's about to be released. It's called 'The Price for Silence.' My character is George Flynn, the female star's dad. One immediate goal for me is getting to be on 'Murphy Brown, which is filming in NYC. Se far, no luck, but I'll keep trying."

Aand we'll keep watching. Unlike most of us in the business, Bob O Brien's face is not only for radio!

